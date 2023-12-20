A fast food stop most known for its chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and being closed on Sundays might be forced to open all week in some places in New York.

A new bill introduced in New York could force Chick-fil-A at rest stops along Interstate 90 in the state to be open on Sundays.

Bill A08336, introduced in New York, would require all food services at transportation facilities and rest areas to remain open seven days a week, according to the New York State Assembly. Seven Chick-fil-A stores are located in multiple New York State Thruway rest stops, with three more planned to be built, according to WRGB Albany.

Chick-fil-A has yet to comment on the bill. Previously, the New York State Thruway Authority accounted for Chick-fil-A closures on Sunday by offering other restaurants in the rest stops to provide additional options for travelers, according to Thruway spokesperson Jennifer Givner.

Why does the beloved chicken joint close on Sundays in the first place? Here's a little bit of insight into the restaurant’s practice.

Why is Chick-fil-A closed on Sundays?

Since Sunday is traditionally the day of worship in many religions, the late founder S. Truett Cathy gave his employees day off to attend church services, according to the Chick-fil-A website.

“To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A," Chick-fil-A says in its corporate purpose.

In his 2002 book “Eat Mor Chikin: Inspire More People: Doing Business the Chick-fil-A Way,” Cathy further elaborated on the decision to keep his restaurants closed on Sundays.

“We were not so committed to financial success, however, that we were willing to abandon our principles and priorities," Cathy wrote. "One of the most visible examples of this was our decision to close on Sundays. (My brother) and I had attended Sunday school and church all our lives, and we were not about to stop just because we owned a restaurant."

The tradition also has non-religious ties as well. Chick-fil-A senior director of talent operations Jodee Morgan told Thrillist in 2017 that the "day off is for people to spend time with their friends, their families, to do what they want."

In a video on the Chick-fil-A website on the Sunday tradition, its caption says, “It’s not about being closed. It's about how we use that time. So while we’re off today, we hope you can be with your family and friends. That’s the thought behind each Sunday story — delivering recipes, activities and inspiration that might bring you a little closer together.”

How long has Chick-fil-A been closed on Sundays?

Per the company's website, Chick-fil-A has been closed on Sundays since Cathy opened his first restaurant in Georgia in 1946.

What are Chick-fil-A's hours?

While the hours may vary, the majority of Chick-fil-A restaurants are open between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurants are also closed on every recognized national holiday.

How many Chick-fil-A restaurants are in Florida? Could they join New York?

According to the World Population Review, there are roughly 226 Chick-fil-As in Florida.

As of whether we will be introducing a similar bill down here, it's unclear. There have not been any public bills, or even possible ideas, mentioned from any Florida politicians as of Dec. 20.

Contributing reporting: Zoe Wells, USA Today Network

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Some Chick-fil-A might open on Sundays in New York. Why do they close?