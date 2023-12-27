Why Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes’ issues vs. Raiders aren’t something we’re used to seeing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had one of the worst games of his career in Sunday’s 20-14 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In this video, KC Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau (author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator) take a closer look at three Mahomes passes (and reads) where he didn’t look like himself.

A review of the film shows a rushed quarterback who appears to be letting the environment around him affect his play. And on Monday, that led to some missed simple reads and also plenty of frustration.