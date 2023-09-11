Why was a Chiefs WR celebrating the Dallas Cowboys’ victory over the New York Giants?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney made a story on Instagram with the caption, “Na don’t go quiet now,” overlaid on a picture of the New York Giants losing 26-0 to the Dallas Cowboys.

After Giants fans dumped all over Kadarius Toney Thursday Night, he gave a little back last night pic.twitter.com/OrU6vImFRv — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) September 11, 2023

Toney, a former Giants wide receiver, struggled mightily in the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions. Toney had several key drops including one that resulted in an interception returned for touchdown.

Pro Football Focus graded the game as the worst played game by an NFL wideout since 2018.

Kadarius Toney's PFF grade last night is the worst single-game grade given to a WR since 2018. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 8, 2023

Following his performance Giants and NFL fans criticized Toney en masse on X (formerly Twitter) and the ex-Giants wideout deleted his X account.

: #Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney has deleted his Twitter-X account.



Toney dropped 3 passes last nigh against the #Lions, one resulted in a pick-6.



He talked a lot of trash this offseason to #Giants fans, who celebrated his bad game last night...https://t.co/jw0OLRpXSa pic.twitter.com/j7fjqjJQWt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2023

Toney had the last laugh against Giants fans with his post commemorating one of the team’s worst losses in franchise history.