Why China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1848) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1848), it is a company with a a great history of dividend payments as well as an optimistic future outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings here.

High growth potential average dividend payer

Investors in search of impressive top-line expansion should look no further than 1848, with its expected revenue growth to more than double in the upcoming year. This is expected to flow down into an impressive return on equity of 25% over the next couple of years.

1848 is considered one of the top dividend payers in the market, and it has also been able to maintain it at a level in which net income is able to cover dividend payments.

Next Steps:

For China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings, there are three relevant aspects you should further research:

