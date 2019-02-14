Why We Like China Goldjoy Group Limited’s (HKG:1282) 11% Return On Capital Employed

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at China Goldjoy Group Limited (HKG:1282) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for China Goldjoy Group:

0.11 = HK$630m ÷ (HK$12b – HK$4.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, China Goldjoy Group has an ROCE of 11%.

Does China Goldjoy Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that China Goldjoy Group’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 5.7% average in the Tech industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how China Goldjoy Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

China Goldjoy Group delivered an ROCE of 11%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That implies the business has been improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If China Goldjoy Group is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect China Goldjoy Group’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

China Goldjoy Group has total liabilities of HK$4.4b and total assets of HK$12b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 36% of its total assets. China Goldjoy Group has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.