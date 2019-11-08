Why You Should Like China Jishan Holdings Limited’s (SGX:J18) ROCE

Today we'll evaluate China Jishan Holdings Limited (SGX:J18) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for China Jishan Holdings:

0.17 = CN¥38m ÷ (CN¥694m - CN¥464m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, China Jishan Holdings has an ROCE of 17%.

Is China Jishan Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. China Jishan Holdings's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 13% average in the Luxury industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from China Jishan Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

In our analysis, China Jishan Holdings's ROCE appears to be 17%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 3.0%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how China Jishan Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SGX:J18 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 8th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If China Jishan Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How China Jishan Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

China Jishan Holdings has total liabilities of CN¥464m and total assets of CN¥694m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 67% of its total assets. China Jishan Holdings's current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.