Why China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (HKG:916) Could Be Worth Watching

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (HKG:916), which is in the renewable energy business, and is based in China, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SEHK over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at China Longyuan Power Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for China Longyuan Power Group

What’s the opportunity in China Longyuan Power Group?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.54x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.91x, which means if you buy China Longyuan Power Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that China Longyuan Power Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since China Longyuan Power Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will China Longyuan Power Group generate?

SEHK:916 Future Profit January 27th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. China Longyuan Power Group’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 916’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 916? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 916, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 916, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on China Longyuan Power Group. You can find everything you need to know about China Longyuan Power Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in China Longyuan Power Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



