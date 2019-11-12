Why China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation's (HKG:1508) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation's (HKG:1508) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, China Reinsurance (Group)'s P/E ratio is 10.38. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$10.38 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate China Reinsurance (Group)'s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Reinsurance (Group):

P/E of 10.38 = HK$1.15 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$0.11 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does China Reinsurance (Group) Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.9) for companies in the insurance industry is roughly the same as China Reinsurance (Group)'s P/E.

Its P/E ratio suggests that China Reinsurance (Group) shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if China Reinsurance (Group) actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

China Reinsurance (Group)'s earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 3.7%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does China Reinsurance (Group)'s Balance Sheet Tell Us?

China Reinsurance (Group) has net debt worth just 6.4% of its market capitalization. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On China Reinsurance (Group)'s P/E Ratio