Why China Wood Optimization (Holding) Limited’s (HKG:1885) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we are going to look at China Wood Optimization (Holding) Limited (HKG:1885) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for China Wood Optimization (Holding):

0.10 = CN¥81m ÷ (CN¥732m – CN¥58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, China Wood Optimization (Holding) has an ROCE of 10%.

Does China Wood Optimization (Holding) Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see China Wood Optimization (Holding)’s ROCE is around the 10% average reported by the Forestry industry. Regardless of where China Wood Optimization (Holding) sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

China Wood Optimization (Holding)’s current ROCE of 10% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 15% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if China Wood Optimization (Holding) has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect China Wood Optimization (Holding)’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

China Wood Optimization (Holding) has total liabilities of CN¥58m and total assets of CN¥732m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 7.9% of its total assets. Low current liabilities have only a minimal impact on China Wood Optimization (Holding)’s ROCE, making its decent returns more credible.