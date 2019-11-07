Why China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (HKG:3669) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio

Is China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (HKG:3669) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

In this case, China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings likely looks attractive to dividend investors, given its 3.7% dividend yield and six-year payment history. We'd agree the yield does look enticing. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

SEHK:3669 Historical Dividend Yield, November 7th 2019

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. In the last year, China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings paid out 33% of its profit as dividends. A medium payout ratio strikes a good balance between paying dividends, and keeping enough back to invest in the business. Plus, there is room to increase the payout ratio over time.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings paid out 18% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservative and suggests the dividend is sustainable. It's positive to see that China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Is China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's Balance Sheet Risky?

As China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. With net debt of 3.20 times its EBITDA, investors are starting to take on a meaningful amount of risk, should the business enter a downturn.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 3.29 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well.

