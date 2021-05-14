Why China's Communist Party maintains a tight grip on the military

Josephine Ma
·7 min read

This is the third in the South China Morning Post's series of explainers about China's Communist Party, in the lead-up to the party's 100th anniversary in July. In this piece, Josephine Ma looks into the relationship between the party and the military.

From a party that fought a guerilla war to one of the longest-running single-party regimes in modern history, the Communist Party of China has paid great attention to its control over the military, which is now the largest in the world with 2 million active personnel.

In 1927, chairman Mao Zedong famously said that "political power grows out of the barrel of a gun". This was the year the Chinese communists staged the Nanchang uprising against the ruling nationalist government.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

At the time, the Communist Party largely existed in the form of an armed rebellion against the ruling Kuomintang party. The revolutionary force, initially called the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army, was later renamed the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

It was the PLA that put the Communist Party in power when it won the Chinese Civil War in 1949. In the early years of its rule, all Communist Party leaders - from senior leaders such as Mao and Deng Xiaoping, to more junior figures such as Bo Yibo and Xi Zhongxun - had military experience.

As the founder, operator and leader of the army, the Communist Party has a closer relationship with the military than most political parties around the world.

Since the Communist Party's ideology states that the party represents the interests of the people, the party has argued that having the military serve the party is tantamount to serving the state and the Chinese people.

Part of Mao's strategy to achieve this control over the army was to establish a Communist Party cell in every grass-roots military unit, to ensure loyalty to the party's decisions and ideology throughout.

The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 further convinced the party it must maintain a tight grip on the military so its rule would not be challenged.

"The Russian Communist Party let go of the authority over the military and therefore its regime was overthrown," warned a 2015 article published in the official army newspaper PLA Daily.

The PLA reports to the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the Communist Party and any talk of nationalising the military - suggesting the military would serve any elected political party - can be seen as subversive in China.

In theory, the PLA is also accountable to the National People's Congress, the highest organ of state power and the national legislature, through a parallel reporting line to another CMC under the State Council, China's cabinet.

But the two CMCs consist of exactly the same members, and the chairman of both is usually the leader of the party - currently President Xi Jinping.

The lack of real power the cabinet has over the PLA was clearly demonstrated in 2008 when a magnitude-8 earthquake hit Wenchuan in the Sichuan region leaving 87,000 dead, 370,000 injured and 5 million homeless.

When then-premier Wen Jiabao tried to mobilise the military to help with rescue work on the first day, the PLA refused to move until it was commanded to do so by the CMC the next day.

In addition to national defence and helping out with disaster and emergency relief efforts, the PLA has also played an unusually important role in the country's economic and social development. PLA soldiers helped build the Shenzhen special economic zone, and worked at the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a paramilitary economic organisation tasked with building and operating farms and settlements in the western Xinjiang region.

Unlike the defence ministries of other countries, the Ministry of National Defence in China mainly plays the role of engaging foreign countries. Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe is a member of the Communist Party's CMC.

In 1938, Mao wrote in an article that "the party commands the gun, and the gun must never be allowed to command the party".

Apart from making it clear the party had to control the military, Mao also wanted to make sure the military would not decide who would be the party leader. But in the past, there have been times when the CMC chairman faced difficulty gaining full control of the military.

The position of CMC chairman did not stop then-general secretary Jiang Zemin from facing a fierce power struggle with Yang Shangkun and his half-brother Yang Baibing - CMC secretary general and vice-chairman, and PLA political commissar respectively - in the 1980s and early 1990s. The two brothers controlled the army, and it was only with Deng's backing that Jiang finally sidelined them.

When Jiang Zemin passed the baton to Hu Jintao, the latter - a civilian - had a hard time commanding respect as CMC chairman. His two deputies, generals Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou, effectively took control of the army's staff affairs right under his nose.

After Xi came into power in 2012, he launched a sweeping anti-corruption campaign in the military and smashed the strongholds of many interest groups in the army.

For decades, the military was known to be rife with corruption starting around the 1980s, when military personnel were allowed to run businesses to support their expenses. Such practices were banned in 1998 but corruption was still rampant in the army.

In 2015, Xi moved to end the PLA's profit-making activities and ordered it to focus on transforming into a modern army that could win the wars.

Even though the transition from Hu to Xi was hailed by many as a rare peaceful power transition in the party's history, Xi continued to have his power challenged.

Threats included Communist Party "princeling" Bo Xilai, the son of prominent party leader Bo Yibo, then-state security chief Zhou Yongkang, as well as generals Guo and Xu.

Between 2013 and 2015, Xi purged all these threats from the party in a sweeping anti-corruption campaign, while accusing his rivals of planning a coup.

In November 2014, Xi used the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the 1929 Gutian Conference to remind the 420 generals and senior military officials of Mao's dictum about the party's absolute control of the military.

Xi also personally headed a commission to shake up the PLA, and successfully uprooted the strongholds of vested interest groups by reorganising the headquarters, the troops and the military regions.

He was named "commander-in-chief" in 2016, similar to the US president's position as the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces, establishing command over the country's ground, naval, air and rocket forces.

In 2017, China amended the party charter to state that all military forces in China were accountable to the CMC chairman, putting in black and white in the party's most important document that the PLA and the paramilitary forces must be absolutely loyal to the CMC chairman, which is currently Xi. The president said the reforms were part of his efforts to turn the world's largest armed forces into a modern military, on par with its Western counterparts.

Reforms were also introduced to bring the 1.5 million-strong paramilitary police force, the People's Armed Police Force (PAP), under the sole command of the CMC. Analysts said the change put the PAP directly under Xi's control.

Previously, the PAP came under a dual command structure of the CMC and the State Council via the Ministry of Public Security.

It serves as a backup for the military in times of war and domestically has a role in putting down protests and counterterrorism - particularly in areas such as the restive far-western Xinjiang region - as well as border defence and firefighting.

In January this year, China further revised its National Defence Law to weaken the role of the State Council in formulating military policy, handing full decision-making powers to the CMC.

All of this has expanded the power of the CMC, headed by Xi, to mobilise military and civilian resources in defence of the national interest, both at home and abroad.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Iranians find their voices on Clubhouse ahead of poll

    As Iran gears up for a presidential election, people from across the political spectrum are taking to the audio app Clubhouse as a rare forum for debate inside the country.

  • Japan expands virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics

    Japan on Friday further expanded a coronavirus state of emergency from six areas, including Tokyo, to nine, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga repeated his determination to hold the Olympics in just over two months. Japan has been struggling to slow infections ahead of the games. The three additions are Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, where the Olympic marathon will be held, and Hiroshima and Okayama in western Japan.

  • UN: 10,000 Palestinians flee homes in Gaza as Israel-Hamas fighting escalates

    The United Nations warned Friday that ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas "has the potential to unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis," in not only the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, but "the region as a whole."The big picture: More than 125 Palestinians, including 31 children have been killed in Gaza since fighting began Monday, per the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Eight people, including two children, have been killed in Israel, Reuters reported, citing Israeli authorities. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.At least 11 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces as protests took place across the occupied West Bank, per AP. Israel Defense Forces tweeted Friday that "an assailant armed with a knife" was "neutralized" near Nablus. More than 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza have fled their homes since the fighting began, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the region said Friday, adding that those displaced are "sheltering in schools, mosques and other places during a global COVID-19 pandemic with limited access to water, food, hygiene, and health services." "Hospitals and access to water and sanitation services depend on electricity, the fuel for which will run out on Sunday," OHCA humanitarian coordinator Lynn Hastings said. A Palestinian boy who fled his home due to Israeli air and artillery strikes sits on a mattress at a school in Gaza City. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty ImagesThe current escalation began this week after violence in Jerusalem that injured hundreds of Palestinians and several Israeli police offices during protests over the planned evictions of six Palestinian families to make way for Jewish settlers in East Jerusalem. Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount, on Monday and violently dispersed Palestinian protesters, some of whom were throwing rocks. Hamas, which controls Gaza, warned it would attack Israel if Israeli police did not leave the compound. An air war followed, with Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups launching more than 1,500 rockets and mortar shells and Israel conducting airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Israel on Thursday began massing troops on its border with Gaza, launching attacks from the air, sea and ground. This week has also seen the worst inter-communal violence in Israel since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000. An Israeli man reacts as he inspects the damage caused to his apartment after it was hit by shrapnel of a rocket fired from Gaza in the souther Israeli city of Ashkelon. Photo: Gili Yaari/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesWhat they're saying: "The Secretary-General appeals to all parties to immediately cease the fighting in Gaza and Israel," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said in a statement Friday. "The parties must allow for mediation efforts to intensify with a view to ending the fighting immediately. The UN is actively involved in such efforts, which are also crucial for delivering much needed humanitarian aid to the affected people in Gaza," he added. "The Secretary-General reiterates that only a sustainable political solution will lead to lasting peace." Go deeper...Despite U.S. envoy's visit, Israel not ready for de-escalation in GazaBiden: "Israel has a right to defend itself"Bernie Sanders: U.S. must recognize that "Palestinian rights matter" Jerusalem crisis widens rift between Jewish and Arab IsraelisEditor's note: This article has been updated with additional information on death tolls. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Elementary school principal killed by husband in murder-suicide, Texas officials say

    She was shot in the front yard of her home by her husband, an assistant principal at another school, officials say.

  • Afghan police say Kabul mosque bombing kills 12 worshippers

    A bomb ripped through a mosque in northern Kabul during Friday prayers, killing 12 worshippers, and wounding 15, Afghan police said. According to Afghan police spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz, the bomb exploded as prayers had begun. The mosque's imam, Mofti Noman, was among the dead, the spokesman said and added that the initial police investigation suggests the imam may have been the target.

  • 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster, Cayman gets a price hike and pink paint

    The Porsche 718 Boxster roadster and Cayman coupe have become a little more expensive for 2022. Most versions of Porsche's entry-level sports cars see price increases of $600, some are $700 more, and top-end versions climb by $2,500. The 718 Cayman starts at $61,850 (all prices include the $1,350 destination fee), an increase of $600 versus 2021.

  • ‘New chapter’ in coronavirus pandemic, but potential for setbacks ahead, CDC director says

    Exclusive: The CDC director says new mask guidelines for vaccinated people don’t mean “we’re completely out of this.”

  • Israel ramps up airstrikes against Hamas, readies ground troops

    The Israeli military readied troops for action in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, raising the likelihood of a ground invasion following several nights of exchanged air strikes, reports The Washington Post. On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes left several senior Hamas figures dead, while rockets fired from Gaza killed four Israelis. Israel reported Thursday that three rockets approached Israel from Lebanon; though no one has claimed them, "there are several groups in Lebanon that support the Palestinians, and a major attack would mark a significant regional escalation in the ongoing conflict," writes The Wall Street Journal. The fighting began over Israel's planned evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem. During demonstrations at the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli forces fired tear gas and stun grenades at protesters, and in response, Hamas began firing rockets into Jerusalem on Monday. Since then, strikes have killed more than 103 people in Gaza, including 27 children, and six Israelis, including one child. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comRepublicans' dishonest war against 'critical race theory'There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'Biden reportedly has a 'short fuse'

  • How to quickly peel garlic without making a mess

    We test out hacks to find the best way to peel garlic.

  • Philly health official forced to resign over MOVE cremations

    Philadelphia's top health official was compelled to resign Thursday after the city's mayor learned partial human remains from the 1985 bombing of the headquarters of a Black organization had been cremated and disposed of without notifying family members. Mayor Jim Kenney said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley made the decision regarding remains of the MOVE bombing victims several years ago. The announcement of Farley's ouster came by design on the 36th anniversary of the MOVE bombing, after Kenney consulted victims' family members.

  • Pro-Palestinian protestors in Lebanon and Jordan storm border fences and enter Israel

    Social media showed crowds on the northern and eastern borders push through fences

  • Ed Fritz ready to chase down coaching success yet again, this time at North Kansas City

    The ride continues for one of KC’s top high school coaches.

  • Elise Stefanik: Trump loyalist wins Republican leadership post

    Elise Stefanik's win is seen as a sign that former President Trump's grip on the party remains strong.

  • Desperate for workers, US restaurants and stores raise pay

    U.S. restaurants and stores are rapidly raising pay in an urgent effort to attract more applicants and keep up with a flood of customers as the pandemic eases. McDonald's, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher. Restaurants, bars, hotels and stores remain the lowest-paying industries, and many of their workers ran the risk of contracting COVID-19 on the job over the past year while white-collar employees were able to work from home.

  • Desperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment in cars and on carts

    BEIT LAHIYA/GAZA CITY, Gaza (Reuters) -After days of heavy Israeli airstrikes, and then intensifying artillery fire, some terrified residents of north Gaza are not waiting to see if there is a repeat of 2014, when a ground assault followed. Under heavy shelling on Thursday night, Rewaa Marouf grabbed her children and fled the town of Beit Lahiya, close to Gaza's northern border with Israel. The U.N. refugee agency said hundreds of people had fled to U.N.-run schools in Gaza for shelter on Thursday, particularly in the north, and it was taking steps to make sure the sites were organised to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Rep. Elise Stefanik takes over as No. 3 House Republican after Liz Cheney's ouster

    Stefanik's victory came after Rep. Liz Cheney's removal earlier in the week and the party's pro-Trump wing pushed for a leadership change.

  • Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

    ‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson says as he announces new bill, which took months to agree on

  • Lyft attack: Police investigating pistol whipped assault on Taiwanese driver for racial motives

    Driver Paul Liao says attacker asked about ethnic background before striking him with gun

  • Defiant Marjorie Taylor Greene hurls new insults at AOC after congresswoman reported her for hallway ambush

    GOP congresswoman says Democrat ‘is a fraud and a hypocrite’ following calls for increased security

  • Oklahoma theme park stands by throwing TikTok user out because her shorts were too short

    The park alleged that Breedlove used offensive language which wasn’t seen in the video she documented.