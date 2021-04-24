Why is Chinese leader Xi Jinping so afraid of Hong Kong and Jimmy Lai?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James B. Cunningham
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On April 16, 2021 a Hong Kong judge placed more nails in the coffin of freedom in Hong Kong. Nine pro-democracy leaders, including Martin Lee, Jimmy Lai, Albert Ho and Margaret Ng, were sentenced to prison for peacefully demonstrating in August 2019.

They had been participating in protests that had ballooned to unprecedented proportions over the Hong Kong government’s attempt to impose an “extradition law,” which would have enabled the transfer of Hong Kong citizens and foreign nationals to courts in mainland China.

In October, Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, withdrew the legislation. But she made no attempt to close the gap with the millions of people, especially the youth, who had protested the injection of mainland Chinese legal authority into Hong Kong’s prized rule of law. Instead, the government undertook to punish those who had peacefully demonstrated.

Since then, the fabric of Hong Kong’s one country/two systems framework has been shredded. In its 1984 Joint Declaration with the United Kingdom on the return of Hong Kong to Chinese sovereignty, Beijing committed to “a high degree of autonomy” for Hong Kong and to the preservation of Hong Kong’s capitalist system and distinct “way of life” for 50 years — until 2047.

Silencing the pro-democracy old guard

Early in 2020 the Chinese Communist Party apparently concluded the Hong Kong authorities were incapable of controlling the restive Hong Kong populace. General Secretary Xi Jinping rolled the historical dice, effectively taking control of Hong Kong through imposition of a National Security Law, the broad reach and vague terms of which subject anyone in Hong Kong, Chinese or foreign, to potential charges of threatening Chinese national security based on the dictates of special security authorities and courts.

The law gives the Communist Party the writ to replace the rule of law — the foundation of Hong Kong’s “way of life” and status as an international finance center — with Beijing’s political rule. The Communist Party is now dismantling the Hong Kong political system to make it “loyal” to China, gutting the prospects for democratic influence in political life, and scouring education to ensure it is “patriotic.”

A pro-democracy supporter shouts at riot police during an anti-national security law rally in Mongkok district on June 12, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. Protesters heeded online calls to gather as the city marks the one-year anniversary of the major clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators over the controversial extradition bill.
A pro-democracy supporter shouts at riot police during an anti-national security law rally in Mongkok district on June 12, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. Protesters heeded online calls to gather as the city marks the one-year anniversary of the major clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators over the controversial extradition bill.

The April 16 sentences are designed to silence the pro-democracy old guard, in parallel with the persecution and intimidation of younger generations of democratic leaders like Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow (imprisoned), and Dennis Kwok and Nathan Law (in exile) and their fellow protesters.

But there is a special place in Beijing’s pantheon of “enemies of the people” for Lai, the wealthy publisher and champion of freedom and democracy in Hong Kong. Despite his age (73), Lai was sentenced to serve more than a year in jail. He is also being charged with multiple civil-disobedience and other bogus offenses. Much more ominously, he faces years and possibly the rest of his life in prison as the first high-profile figure arrested and charged under the National Security Law. In August 2020 hundreds of police swept into his offices, shackling and parading him as if he were a violent terrorist.

Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S.: Ukraine crisis may be Putin's test for the Biden administration

When the judge at his first bail hearing granted bail under the most stringent of controls, Chinese state media labeled Lai a traitor and pronounced his guilt. Hong Kong prosecutors immediately appealed, arguing that Lai was too dangerous to be free under any circumstances. A second judge helpfully rectified the previous judge's mistake and remanded him to custody, where he will remain until trial on the national security charges (two more of which were also levied on April 16). It now seems that his trial on the new charges may be put off until, oddly enough, well after the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. Or maybe never, since he can be held without bail as a danger to national security indefinitely; who needs a good, old fashioned show trial?

Turning the page of history

Ironically enough, on April 15 Lai was honored by the Freedom Forum in Washington. Many in Hong Kong merit such recognition of their own commitment. The Freedom Forum is dedicated to the foundational freedoms guaranteed in U.S. Constitution: freedom of the press, speech, religion, peaceful assembly and the right to petition the government. Hong Kong, the pro-democracy movement and Jimmy Lai instill fear in General Secretary Xi and the Communist Party because they represent this vision of freedom. These are rights for which Americans continue to fight every day. Under one country/two systems, they were recognized until recently as key elements of Hong Kong's distinct "way of life."

Intimately linked to this value-driven vision of society is the notion that these freedoms, to speak and demand and object, are the means by which citizens hold their government accountable. But the guiding principle, as Margaret Ng eloquently reminded on April 16, must be that “the law must serve the people, not the people the law.” Otherwise, it is the people who are accountable to the government.

That challenge is the crux of Beijing’s fixation with Hong Kong. That competition of values will dominate the relationship between China and much of the rest of the world in the 21st century. Jimmy Lai and the other prisoners of conscience already in Hong Kong jails, and those being repressed and intimidated and weeded out as “unpatriotic”, represent that battle over freedom and accountability. Xi is a strongman acting from insecurity, fearful of accountability, mired in a dynamic where repression begets further repression.

Biden on China and Russia: Joe Biden is right to be blunt with Russia and China, but wrong on what to do next

China, facing daunting economic, environmental and demographic issues, needs international cooperation. Its repression of Hong Kong, abrogating its 1984 commitments, is already among the leading obstacles to the international engagement China needs, and currently believes it can have on its own terms.

But the page of history is turning. Beijing’s behavior is rapidly becoming an obstacle to China taking the place Xi envisions for it on the world stage. Only a decade ago, Hong Kong proudly touted itself as “Asia’s World City.” Today, it is taking political prisoners, generating exiles and being drained of its reputation for political and economic freedom. A truly international city and center of finance can’t crush the rule of law, and it can’t hold political prisoners.

James B. Cunningham is board chair of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong and former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, Israel, the UN and ConsuI General in Hong Kong.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong democratic protesters, and Beijing's oppression

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Teacher Placed on Leave After Taking Photo of Her Foot on Black Student's Neck

    The Greenville Independent School District says it is investigating the incident. The student's mother says she doesn't want the teacher to be fired.

  • Texas teacher suspended after sending ‘joke’ picture with foot on Black student’s neck

    Picture allegedly taken on same day as Derek Chauvin verdict

  • Southeast Asian leaders discuss Myanmar crisis with junta chief

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Southeast Asian leaders began a crisis meeting on Myanmar on Saturday aiming to persuade Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military takeover that sparked turmoil in his country, to forge a path to end the violence. The gathering of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta is the first coordinated international effort to ease the crisis in Myanmar, an impoverished country that neighbours China, India and Thailand. Myanmar is part of the 10-nation ASEAN.

  • Study shows one third of Asian Americans fear being threatened or physically attacked and most say racist violence against them is increasing

    While 81% of Asian Americans say they're facing increased violence, the share of all US adults who say the same is 56%.

  • The People of Myanmar Have Rejected the Generals. ASEAN and the World Must Do so as Well

    In a bid to shore up regional support, coup leader General Min Aung Hlaing is to attend a special regional summit on Myanmar in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Apr. 24. He must not be given any recognition, says Alex Aung Khant

  • SpaceX rocket avoids close call with space junk

    Four astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station after a successful launch early Friday.

  • U.S. stands with Australia over axed China deal

    Speaking to reporters during a daily briefing, the State Department spokesman Ned Price said that while Australia makes its own decisions, the U.S. will continue standing in solidarity with its ally over China's "coercive diplomacy".The Chinese embassy in Australia earlier criticized the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two agreements signed by Victoria state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties.Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Thursday the accords were cancelled because his federal government didn't want other levels of government to enter into agreements that conflict with Australia's foreign policy.Under a new process, states must consult with the foreign minister before signing agreements with other nations.Payne earlier told local radio the policy was "not aimed at any one country", but Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, expressed doubt over that claim during a regular news conference in Beijing.The spokesman warned Australia against travelling "further down the wrong path to avoid making the already strained China-Australia relations worse." China is the largest trading partner of New Zealand and Australia.

  • New Zealand hits back at 'ill-informed' fears for Five Eyes alliance amid Beijing rift

    New Zealand has criticised as “ill-informed” suggestions that the "Five Eyes" alliance is at risk amid fears over Beijing's influence. Earlier this week, New Zealand said it was "uncomfortable" with letting the so-called Five Eyes intelligence alliance - which includes New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the US and Britain - dictate its dealings with China. Insiders have said the government will not be corralled into sabotaging its relationship with China, which is its main trading partner, and won't outsource its foreign policy as rhetoric over dealing with China becomes increasingly bellicose. New Zealand has previously been reluctant to sign joint statements from Five Eyes partners criticising China, including on the crackdown on Hong Kong's democracy movement and the recent arrests of activists in the city. But suggestions that the intelligence sharing group is struggling over China have now been played down by Wellington and by intelligence agencies. A former senior New Zealand minister said the Five Eyes group had survived serious disagreements before with no impact on the fundamental cohesion of the alliance. Phil Goff, New Zealand’s former foreign affairs minister, said: "No-one can ever accuse New Zealand of not playing its part in the fight for international security, peace and freedom”.

  • China Is Already Scooping Up U.S. Corn From the Next Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China has already started buying U.S. corn from the harvest that farmers will start gathering in the fall, in the latest sign of tight global supplies.The Asian nation, the world’s largest commodity importer, bought American corn for shipment in the fourth quarter, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the deals are private. Crops for the fall harvest are currently just being planted and traders estimate sales to China were at least 1 million metric tons.Chicago corn futures rose by the most allowed by the exchange. The contract for July delivery surged as much as 25 cents, or 4.1%, to reach $6.315 a bushel, the highest for a most-active contract since 2013.China is rebuilding its hog herd faster than expected after a deadly pig disease shrunk animal numbers in the past few years. The rebound is fueling demand for corn to feed the animals. As the nation restores pork output with more modern agriculture practices, backyard farmers are being replaced by professional operations known as hog hotels, which usually feed more grains to pigs instead of table scraps. There’s also speculation China is stockpiling crops.U.S. exporters have already sold more than 20 million tons of corn to China for delivery this season, an all-time high, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agency hasn’t yet published data for any deals for next season, but it’s possible that some may have already been concluded and haven’t been reported.The surge in demand for U.S. supplies comes as dry conditions threaten crops in Brazil. The two nations are No. 1 and 2 for global corn shipments. While China doesn’t often buy large amounts from Brazil, the situation is still tightening the global supply picture. Importers typically turn to South America for supply during the next few months before the U.S. harvest starts in the fall.China is forecast to import 28 million tons from all countries in the 2020-2021 season, the USDA’s Being office said in a report this week. While purchases are expected to drop to 15 million tons the following year, it’s still double a quota set by the World Trade Organization that allows firms in China to import the grain at a lower duty rate.(Updates with rise in corn prices in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump administration officials thought they'd be memorialized in statues for doing such a great job negotiating with China, former Obama official says

    "We have to do everything we can to prevail, and when we do, there will be statues built in our honor," a Trump official told an Obama official.

  • A $4,400 electric car is outselling Tesla in China

    The compact electric vehicle, available in pastel shades, is aimed at younger, eco-conscious, first-time buyers.

  • A man who got his first COVID-19 vaccine a year ago in Moderna's clinical trial just received his third shot - and he's feeling great

    The 30-year-old science communicator got his first shot of the Moderna vaccine in a clinical trial last April. He's since gotten two more shots.

  • Trump's campaign still hasn't paid the $211,000 it owes the city of Albuquerque. Now debt collectors are calling Mar-a-Lago, mayor says.

    Albuquerque, New Mexico, is one of more than a dozen cities that have struggled to get the Trump campaign to pay its bills.

  • An Indonesian submarine has been missing for days - here's what makes it so hard to find

    "Submarines are designed to be hard to find, which is problematic when one sinks or goes down," a former US Navy submariner told Insider.

  • Indian Super Rich Flee World’s Worst COVID Outbreak on Private Jets

    BENOIT TESSIEREight private jets carrying India’s super wealthy—and potentially the coronavirus—landed in London ahead of the U.K.’s 4 a.m. ban on travel from India, according to the London Times. The U.K. added India to its “red list” of pandemic-stricken countries. As of Friday, any Britons returning from India must quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel. All non-British or non-Irish citizens will be banned entirely from entering the country if they have been in India in the previous 10 days. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to cancel his own state visit to India scheduled for next week as a “precautionary measure.”The last of the luxury airliners to arrive, VistaJet Bombardier Global 6000, which left Dubai Thursday to collect passengers in Mumbai, landed at 3:15 a.m., just 44 minutes before the restrictions took place.The private jet passengers were fleeing unimaginable horror back home. At least 14 COVID-19 patients perished in a devastating fire that ripped through an ICU ward in one of India’s overcrowded hospitals about 70 miles outside Mumbai. The fire that broke out around 3 a.m. Friday morning was contained and extinguished, but not before 14 patients—many who were intubated and hard to evacuate—had died. “Around 90 patients were admitted to the hospital at the time of the incident,” Dilip Shah, the head of the Vijay Vallabh Hospital where it happened, said in a statement Friday. Black Market Hospital Beds and Price-Gouged COVID Drugs Selling on Indian TwitterOne eyewitness, Avinash Patil, told reporters outside the hospital that no doctors were present at the time. “I got a call at around 3 a.m. from a friend whose mother-in-law was admitted to the hospital,” he said. “As I reached the hospital, I saw fire engines outside. The ICU on the second floor was engulfed in smoke. Only two nurses were there, and I couldn’t see a doctor. It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames. We could see eight-10 bodies there.”Shah, the hospital chief, insisted all safety norms were followed and that “doctors were present,” according to local media reports. Earlier in the week, an oxygen leak in Maharashtra state, near where the fire broke out, resulted in the death of 24 COVID-19 patients who were on ventilators.To make terrible matters even worse, India reported its highest one-day number of cases, recording 332,730 new infections in a 24-hour period. In the same period, 2,263 people died with COVID-19.India has been overwhelmed by new cases coupled with a critical shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and now ventilators. Many desperate families have been forced to turn to black-market price gougers who have been able to buy hospital space from corrupt administrators.The spike in cases comes as political rallies are still being held and after a month-long religious ceremony continues to bring millions of people to the Ganges River.India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for not calling a national lockdown to try to mitigate the spread and for hosting rallies ahead of elections in May. Government officials have said the previous lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic was economically devastating to many manual laborers who then traveled by foot from home cities to their villages, carrying the virus with them. The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021 Modi called the ICU fire “tragic” and offered condolences over Twitter. Many of the comments on his tweet begged him to call a national lockdown to try to save lives. In a shocking expose published in Time magazine, Indian journalist Rana Ayyub paints a horrific picture from the ground, writing about states essentially hijacking oxygen trucks and stealing supplies for their own hospitals, and disturbing allegations of underreporting deaths. Ayyub lays the blame for the debacle squarely on Modi’s shoulders, accusing him of ignoring the fact that his Trump-style rallies are super-spreader events, and for letting the ball drop on vaccines.“Why was India caught unprepared as the second wave ravaged a cross-section of Indian society?” Ayyub writes. “The responsibility lies with a strongman regime that has ignored all caution.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Latest: Pakistan reports highest daily death toll

    Pakistan on Saturday reported its highest COVID-19 death toll in a single day. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that military troops will be called to help police enforce the restrictions in public places. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a talk show Saturday that despite the increasing cases and deaths, Pakistan’s situation was better than in neighboring India.

  • 3 dietitians who eat bread every day say you shouldn't be afraid of the carb. Here's how to eat it without derailing your diet.

    You don't need to cut out bread to eat healthy or even lose weight, according to experts. Prioritizing whole grains and nutritious toppings can help.

  • SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule

    SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company. The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May. They’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab. It was the first time SpaceX reused a capsule and rocket to launch astronauts for NASA, after years of proving the capability on station supply runs.

  • A Virginia sheriff's deputy shot an unarmed Black man 10 times after he called 911 for help

    Isaiah Brown, 32, got a ride home from the deputy after his car broke down. He called 911 later that same day and the deputy returned and shot him.

  • The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Synchronic' to 'Rush'

    "Synchronic," a sci-fi movie starring Anthony Mackie, was the most popular movie on Netflix this week.