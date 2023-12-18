Why are chipmunks being spotted in the central part of Oklahoma?

An eastern chipmunk pauses on a sidewalk. Are you seeing chipmunks at your backyard bird feeder?

Backyard bird feeding is a pastime that is popular in town as well as in the more-rural suburbs. The terminology is somewhat misleading, however, because other creatures such as tree squirrels and raccoons also are attracted to the backyard buffet.

Here of late, I have been receiving more and more reports of chipmunks being seen at backyard bird feeding stations here in our part of Oklahoma. This is a new thing. It wasn't that very long ago that chipmunks could be found only over in the far eastern portions of Oklahoma. I am at a loss to offer a credible explanation as to why this change has occurred. Your guess is as good as mine.

If you, too, think that you might have seen this somewhat new visitor, I would caution you to look very closely at that animal's face. If that tiny creature has white stripes above and below the eyes, it is most definitely a chipmunk. If those facial features are missing, the tiny animal is likely as not something such as a thirteen-lined ground squirrel.

Of course, if the little fur ball answers to the name "Alvin" and sings Christmas songs, well, all bets are off!

Neil Garrison was the longtime naturalist at a central Oklahoma nature center. His email is atlatlgarrison@hotmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Chipmunks are showing up in central parts of Oklahoma