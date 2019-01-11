Why Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN), there’s is a notable dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli here.

Excellent balance sheet average dividend payer

LISN’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. LISN appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.58x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, LISN is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 1.3%.

For Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, there are three relevant factors you should further research:

