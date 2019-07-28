Why Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG's (VTX:LISN) CEO Pay Matters To You

Dieter Weisskopf has been the CEO of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN) since 2016. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other large companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Dieter Weisskopf's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG has a market cap of CHF19b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of CHF3.8m. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CHF1.3m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over CHF7.9b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CHF4.2m. (We took a wide range because the CEOs of massive companies tend to be paid similar amounts - even though some are quite a bit bigger than others).

So Dieter Weisskopf receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has changed over time.

Is Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG Growing?

Over the last three years Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 6.5% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 4.6% over the last year.

I'd prefer higher revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 26% over three years, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Dieter Weisskopf is paid around the same as most CEOs of large companies.

The company isn't showing particularly great growth, and shareholder turns haven't been particularly inspiring in the last few years. While there is room for improvement, we haven't seen evidence to suggest the pay is too generous. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli.

