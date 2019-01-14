Why You Should Like Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited’s (HKG:1929) ROCE

Today we are going to look at Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (HKG:1929) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group:

0.19 = HK$5.3b ÷ (HK$58b – HK$26b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has an ROCE of 19%.

Is Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 13% average in the Specialty Retail industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group currently has an ROCE of 19%, compared to its ROCE of 13% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

SEHK:1929 Last Perf January 14th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.