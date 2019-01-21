Why Chuan Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1420) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we’ll evaluate Chuan Holdings Limited (HKG:1420) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Chuan Holdings:

0.045 = S$4.1m ÷ (S$125m – S$27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Chuan Holdings has an ROCE of 4.5%.

Does Chuan Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Chuan Holdings’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 14% average in the Construction industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside Chuan Holdings’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Chuan Holdings’s current ROCE of 4.5% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 27%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Chuan Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Chuan Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Chuan Holdings has total liabilities of S$27m and total assets of S$125m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.