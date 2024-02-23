Why are churches used for polling places in the Fox Cities? Religion isn't the reason

Fox Cities United Pentecostal Church on Midway Road serves as one of the four polling places in Fox Crossing.

Reader question: How can clerks collect ballots in a church under the separation of church and state? That’s happening in Fox Crossing.

Answer: Fox Crossing operates four polling places, and two of them are churches: Apple Valley Presbyterian Church on Olde Buggy Drive and Fox Cities United Pentecostal Church on Midway Road.

The village is hardly alone in using churches as polling places.

Fourteen of Appleton's 15 polling places are churches. Neenah, Grand Chute, Greenville and Harrison all have a church among their polling places.

The reason for this is based not on religion, but on a church's location within or near a voting district and on its availability, parking and accessibility to voters with disabilities.

"The majority of the time there is a church somewhere in that vicinity" that fits the bill, Appleton City Clerk Kami Lynch said.

Fox Crossing Village Clerk Darla Fink said geographical spacing is another consideration.

"We have two sides of the village, so we need two polling places over here and two polling places over there," Fink said. "It's kind of, 'Where else can we go?'"

Wisconsin statute 5.25 grants municipalities the discretion to choose their polling places.

"The places chosen shall be public buildings," the law says, "unless the use of a public building for this purpose is impracticable or the use of a nonpublic building better serves the needs of the electorate, as determined by the authority charged with the responsibility for establishing polling places."

Public schools frequently were used as polling places in the past, but those relationships have been phased out in recent years, in part due to school security concerns. The cooperation was a logistical headache for both the schools and the municipal clerks in charge of elections.

"They had so much going on in gyms and things that it's just easier to coordinate with a facility that doesn't have as much use," Lynch said.

Churches, Lynch said, "are willing to have us there."

Appleton pays $60 for the use of a church during a primary election and $75 for its use during a general election. That's a bargain price, given that the space typically is occupied for three days, including setup and takedown.

Fox Crossing, by comparison, pays a church $100 per election.

Post-Crescent reporter Duke Behnke answers your questions about local government. Send questions to dbehnke@gannett.com or call him at 920-993-7176.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Why are churches used for polling places? Religion isn't the reason