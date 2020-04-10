Why CIBT Education Group Inc.'s (TSE:MBA) CEO Pay Matters To You

In 1994 Toby Chu was appointed CEO of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Toby Chu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that CIBT Education Group Inc. is worth CA$32m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CA$813k for the year to August 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CA$264k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under CA$279m, and the median CEO total compensation was CA$220k.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of CIBT Education Group. On an industry level, roughly 59% of total compensation represents salary and 41% is other remuneration. Non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of the remuneration pie for CIBT Education Group, in sharp contrast to the overall sector.

As you can see, Toby Chu is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean CIBT Education Group Inc. is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at CIBT Education Group, below.

Is CIBT Education Group Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years CIBT Education Group Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 16% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 8.6%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has CIBT Education Group Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 33%, CIBT Education Group Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at CIBT Education Group Inc. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. While EPS is moving in the right direction, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. Taking a breather from CEO compensation, we've spotted 4 warning signs for CIBT Education Group (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.