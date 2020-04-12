Why Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRUS) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we are going to look at Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Cirrus Logic:

0.11 = US$166m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$178m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Cirrus Logic has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Cirrus Logic's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Cirrus Logic's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 8.9% average in the Semiconductor industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Cirrus Logic sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Cirrus Logic's current ROCE of 11% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 23%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how Cirrus Logic's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NasdaqGS:CRUS Past Revenue and Net Income April 12th 2020

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Cirrus Logic.

Do Cirrus Logic's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Cirrus Logic has total assets of US$1.6b and current liabilities of US$178m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 11% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On Cirrus Logic's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Cirrus Logic could be worth a closer look. Cirrus Logic shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .