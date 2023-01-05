Why Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The company's stock led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Cisco Systems’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Cisco Systems Worth?

Great news for investors – Cisco Systems is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $66.87, but it is currently trading at US$47.55 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Cisco Systems’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Cisco Systems?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Cisco Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 21%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CSCO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CSCO for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CSCO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

