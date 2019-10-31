Why Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Citigroup’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Citigroup?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 10.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Citigroup today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $81.07, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Citigroup’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Citigroup?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Citigroup, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -2.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, C appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on C for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on C should the price fluctuate below its true value.

