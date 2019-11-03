Why Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CZWI) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CZWI) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Citizens Community Bancorp's P/E ratio is 19.78. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.1%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Citizens Community Bancorp:

P/E of 19.78 = $11.28 ÷ $0.57 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Citizens Community Bancorp Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Citizens Community Bancorp has a higher P/E than the average company (12.5) in the banks industry.

Citizens Community Bancorp's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Citizens Community Bancorp's earnings per share fell by 21% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 11% over the last 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Citizens Community Bancorp's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 76% of Citizens Community Bancorp's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Citizens Community Bancorp's P/E Ratio

Citizens Community Bancorp trades on a P/E ratio of 19.8, which is above its market average of 18.0. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, it's safe to say the market believes the company will improve its earnings growth in the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.