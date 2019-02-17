Why Is Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Up 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Citizens Financial Group (CFG). Shares have added about 8.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Citizens Financial Group due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Citizens Financial Q4 Earnings Beat, Expenses Rise

Citizens Financial delivered a positive earnings surprise of 4.3% in fourth-quarter 2018, riding on higher revenues. Adjusted earnings per share of 98 cents topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. Also, the bottom line improved 38% from the prior-year quarter.

The company experienced continued expansion of margins and loan growth, which aided higher revenues. Also, rise in fee income was another tailwind. However, higher expenses and provisions were the main undermining factors.

After considering non-recurring items, the company reported net income of $465 million or 96 cents per share compared with $666 million or $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

For full-year 2018, adjusted earnings per share were $3.56, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.52. Further, the figure increased 38% from the prior year.

Revenues & Loans Increase, Expenses Escalate

For full-year 2018, the company reported revenues of $6.13 billion, up around 7.4% year over year. Yet, the revenue figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.14 billion.

Total revenues in the quarter were $1.59 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 billion. However, the top line was up 7.3% year over year. On an underlying basis, total revenues increased 9%.

Citizens Financial’s net interest income increased 8% year over year to $1.17 billion. The rise was primarily attributable to average loan growth and improved margin. In addition, net interest margin expanded 14 basis points to 3.22%.

Non-interest income increased 4.2% to $421 million. The rise was due to growth in card fees, letter of credit and loan fees and capital markets fees, partially offset by lower mortgage banking fees and other income. On an underlying basis, non-interest income climbed 2%.

Non-interest expenses were up 6% year over year to $951 million. The increase reflects higher salary and employee benefits tied to higher revenue-based compensation, along with the impact of strategic growth initiatives. Expenses increased 2% on an adjusted basis.

Efficiency ratio declined to 60% in the fourth quarter from 61% in the prior-year quarter. Generally, lower ratio is indicative of the bank’s improved efficiency.

As of Dec 31, 2018, period-end total loan and lease balances increased nearly 2% sequentially to $116.7 billion, and total deposits grew 2% to $119.6 billion.

Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

As of Dec 31, 2018, net charge-offs in the quarter increased 32% year over year to $86 million. Allowance for loan and lease losses increased 1% to $1.24 billion. Also, provision for credit losses jumped 8% to $78 million.

However, total non-performing loans and leases were down 11% to $832 million.

Capital Position

Citizens Financial remained well capitalized in the quarter. As of Dec 31, 2018, Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.6%, down from 11.2% on an annual basis. Further, Tier 1 leverage ratio came in at 10%, flat year over year. Total Capital ratio was 13.3% compared with 13.9% in the prior-year quarter.

Capital Deployment Update

As part of its 2018 Capital Plan, the company repurchased 8.25 million shares of common stock during the quarter. Notably, including common stock dividends, it returned $427 million to its shareholders.











Outlook

First-Quarter 2019 (excluding expected notable items)

The company expects 1% sequential average loan growth, given strong commercial lending pipelines and solid growth in education and retail unsecured.

NIM is expected to remain stable on a sequential basis on the back of higher interest rates and benefit from balance sheet optimization strategies.

Noninterest income is expected to be broadly stable as a rebound in capital market fees is likely to offset seasonal impacts.