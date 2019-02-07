Why CKX Lands, Inc.’s (NYSEMKT:CKX) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at CKX Lands, Inc.’s (NYSEMKT:CKX) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. CKX Lands has a P/E ratio of 16.37, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.1%.

See our latest analysis for CKX Lands

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for CKX Lands:

P/E of 16.37 = $10.86 ÷ $0.66 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s nice to see that CKX Lands grew EPS by a stonking 261% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 48% annually, over the last three years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high. But earnings per share are down 10% per year over the last five years.

How Does CKX Lands’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.1) for companies in the real estate industry is lower than CKX Lands’s P/E.

AMEX:CKX PE PEG Gauge February 7th 19 More

That means that the market expects CKX Lands will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

CKX Lands’s Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with CKX Lands’s US$4.1m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On CKX Lands’s P/E Ratio

CKX Lands trades on a P/E ratio of 16.4, which is fairly close to the US market average of 16.8. The balance sheet is healthy, and recent EPS growth impressive, but the P/E implies some caution from the market.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.