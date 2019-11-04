Why You Should Like Clínica Baviera, S.A.’s (BME:CBAV) ROCE

Today we'll look at Clínica Baviera, S.A. (BME:CBAV) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Clínica Baviera:

0.26 = €17m ÷ (€95m - €30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Clínica Baviera has an ROCE of 26%.

Does Clínica Baviera Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Clínica Baviera's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 7.7% average in the Healthcare industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Clínica Baviera's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Clínica Baviera's past growth compares to other companies.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Clínica Baviera? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Clínica Baviera's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Clínica Baviera has total liabilities of €30m and total assets of €95m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 31% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Clínica Baviera's ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Clínica Baviera's ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research. Clínica Baviera shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .