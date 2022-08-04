Here’s Why ClearBridge Investments Trimmed its Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Stake

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, published its “ClearBridge International Growth ADR Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund invests in structural growth companies and in the second quarter it outperformed the MSCI EAFE Index benchmark. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

In the second quarter 2022 letter, ClearBridge Investments discussed its portfolios and the fund performance. The letter mentioned stocks like Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC). Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is a technology solutions company, headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has a market capitalization of $7.729 billion. The stock of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) closed at $80.75 per share on August 1, 2022. The one-month return of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) was 7.69% and its shares lost 44.11% of their value over the last 52 weeks.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments specifically mentioned Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) in its Q2, 2022 investor letter:

“We trimmed software makers Atlassian (TEAM) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC), while both remain fundamentally sound, to manage overall emerging growth exposure. Despite the current headwinds facing the highest-growth areas of international markets, we continue to see compelling valuations that can act as a complement to higher-priced U.S. growth stocks.’’

16 Most Technologically Advanced Countries in the World in 2017

Copyright: ralwel / 123RF Stock Photo

As per our research Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) isn’t on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Our database shows that 55 hedge fund portfolios hold Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)  at the end of the first quarter compared to 60 in the previous quarter.

You can find another article on Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) that we published in April in which shared Greenhaven Road Capital's views about the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Medpace (MEDP)

    Medpace (MEDP) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

  • Investors in NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from five years ago are still down 12%, even after 29% gain this past week

    Over the last month the NETGEAR, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTGR ) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 35%. But that...

  • Investors in Rani Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:RANI) have made a return of 16% over the past year

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost...

  • Should You Still Consider Investing in TechnipFMC (FMC)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Deep Value Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Deep Value Strategy had a very disappointing second quarter experiencing significant valuation contraction during the period. For the quarter, the Deep Value Strategy was down more than […]

  • Here’s What Makes Perrigo (PRGO) a Great Investment Option

    Sound Shore Fund, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Sound Shore Fund Investor Class (SSHFX) and Institutional Class (SSHVX) declined 13.45% and 13.41%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022, trailing the Russell 1000 Value Index (Russell Value) which declined 12.21%. […]

  • Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • ClearBridge Investments Trimmed its Position in Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, published its “ClearBridge International Growth ADR Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund invests in structural growth companies and in the second quarter it outperformed the MSCI EAFE Index benchmark. You can check the top 5 holdings of the […]

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold

    It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

  • Zach LaVine lands at No. 4 on HoopHype’s Top 25 Shooting Guards List

    The two-time All-Star finds himself in the Top 5 of HoopHype's rankings.

  • A Really Bad Day Just Got Worse at This Silicon Valley Company

    Robinhood , the troubled brokerage that attracted the attention of Gen Z investors, can not catch a break and is laying off 23% of its employees. Things began with the company announcing it had been issued a multi-million dollar fine. CEO Vlad Tenev said the majority of the layoffs will occur for people working in the operations, marketing and program management departments, according to a blog post.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • Moderna aiming to deliver updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters next month

    Moderna Inc. said Wednesday morning that it will have new, updated booster shots for its Covid-19 vaccine ready for delivery in September. Earlier this year, Moderna decided to pursue the development of bivalent vaccines, with each shot comprising 50% the original formula and 50% a new formula. The focus of Moderna's booster efforts over the last eight months has largely been BA.1, the original subvariant of the omicron strain.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

    There are plenty of important charts for investors, but there's one very powerful one that demonstrates the most principles for retirement planning. If you interpret this chart correctly, then you'll understand the foundation of portfolio allocation theory. You'll be in great shape if you combine that knowledge with some discipline to build an investment strategy.

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bo

  • 3 Fidelity Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Fidelity Investments is the country’s fourth-largest mutual funds manager with more than $4.3 trillion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2022, the most recently available information. The quality of a fund can be approximated using Morningstar's star ratings, which ranges from 1 star (the lowest quality) to 5 stars (the highest). Here's a look at three of Fidelity's funds that are rated 5 stars by Morningstar.

  • Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.