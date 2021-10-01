Here’s Why ClearBridge Sold its Qualtrics International (XM) Stake

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Mid Cap Growth Strategy” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. While the ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Strategy trailed the benchmark in the second quarter, it had an absolute performance (+14.9%) and relative success (+445 bps over benchmark) year-to-date. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of ClearBridge Investments, the fund mentioned Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) and discussed its stance on the firm. Qualtrics International Inc. is a Provo, Utah-based software company with a $21.9 billion market capitalization. XM delivered a -7.81% return for the past month and it closed at $42.89 per share on September 29, 2021.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments has to say about Qualtrics International Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"On the sell side, we closed out of Qualtrics, an experience management software company, where we were unable to build a sufficient position following its successful IPO."

Based on our calculations, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. XM was in 37 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021. Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) delivered an 18.23% return in the past 3 months.

