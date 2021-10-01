Here’s Why ClearBridge Sold its Qualtrics International (XM) Stake

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Mid Cap Growth Strategy” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. While the ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Strategy trailed the benchmark in the second quarter, it had an absolute performance (+14.9%) and relative success (+445 bps over benchmark) year-to-date. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of ClearBridge Investments, the fund mentioned Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) and discussed its stance on the firm. Qualtrics International Inc. is a Provo, Utah-based software company with a $21.9 billion market capitalization. XM delivered a -7.81% return for the past month and it closed at $42.89 per share on September 29, 2021.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments has to say about Qualtrics International Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"On the sell side, we closed out of Qualtrics, an experience management software company, where we were unable to build a sufficient position following its successful IPO."

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Based on our calculations, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. XM was in 37 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021. Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) delivered an 18.23% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest-growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Will CONAGRA BRANDS (CAG) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

    CONAGRA BRANDS (CAG) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • 100 Oakland Small Businesses Owned by People of Color to Each Receive a $10,000 Grant from Comcast RISE Totaling $1 Million

    The Comcast RISE Investment Fund will award $1 million in grants to 100 Oakland small businesses (1 to 25 employees) owned by people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and Asian Americ...

  • Intuit Pleases Wall Street With Sales, Earnings Growth Targets

    Wall Street analysts on Friday gave financial software firm Intuit a vote of confidence after the company outlined its growth plans at an investor event.

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • Bitcoin’s Biggest Jump Since July Leaves Traders Speculating Why

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonBitcoin jumped, rising in a matter of minutes to its biggest daily gain since July, and other digital currencies surged in a shock rally that followed the larges

  • 3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

    Dividend stocks can be one of your biggest wealth-building investments, provided you choose the right stocks. High yields do not necessarily make a dividend stock great, as a dividend yield is simply a function of a stock's price, which can fluctuate. On the other hand, stocks that consistently grow their dividends often turn out to be the best dividend stocks in the long run in terms of total shareholder returns.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • The problem with individual stock buying

    Buying and selling individual stocks is a hobby for rich people that, over the course of the pandemic, also became a hobby for millions of new investors using free trading apps. But given the number of conflicts involved, it's a hobby that many people should probably give up.Why it matters: In recent days we've seen shock headlines about the stock-trading activities of judges and corporate insiders. Two Federal Reserve presidents resigned after they were revealed to be actively trading the marke

  • A Third of New Investors Have Chosen a Dangerous Way to Research Stocks

    Investing in stocks can be a great way to create a diversified portfolio that helps you build wealth. Unfortunately, a troubling new study conducted by Survey Monkey reveals that far too many investors are actually using social media to research their investments -- and it could end up costing them. According to the Survey Monkey study, a startling percentage of new investors are relying on social media in order to research different investment ideas and determine where to put their money.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

    Sure, there have been a handful of market crashes over the last century during the month. Here are three growth stocks to buy hand over fist in October. At first glance, Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) might seem absurdly overvalued -- but it really isn't.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • The dollar store is officially dead

    For years, Dollar Tree was the only big dollar-store chain that stuck to a $1 price cap. Inflation and investor pressure just put an end to that.

  • 3 Top Pot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The legalization of marijuana in the U.S. could set off one of the biggest growth trends in history. Fast-growing small cap Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) is an example of a marijuana stock that's been unfairly beaten down because it's choosing to invest in growing to scale quickly. The multistate operator (MSO) has 99 dispensaries in 17 states, with 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities operating alongside its wholesale distribution business in 13 markets.

  • Here are five places to invest for income that Wall Street is overlooking, says Fidelity manager

    It's been a difficult decade, not just month, for income investors, with interest rates so low. Now, income investors confront not just low rates but high inflation.