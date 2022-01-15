Here’s why your cloth mask isn’t protecting you from Omicron
Not all Face masks are created equal. Here’s a breakdown of how each mask works against COVID-19.
Not all Face masks are created equal. Here’s a breakdown of how each mask works against COVID-19.
The City of Fayetteville released four minutes of body camera footage from the police officers who responded to the shooting of Jason Walker.
Anyone who drives regularly knows how much of a pain parking can be. From unexpected tickets to never finding a spot when you need it most, it can be one of the most inconvenient parts of owning a vehicle. But the next time you're parking, police are warning that you should be on the lookout for one other thing that could cause you serious grief. Read on to see what you should report to authorities if you notice it while feeding the meter.RELATED: If You Get This Call from Police, Hang Up Immedi
Don't Look Up star Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about what filming the movie was like, revealing she found working with Jonah Hill "really, really hard."
"You should be ashamed of yourself," 31st District Judge Alexis G. Krot told the man. "If I could give you jail time on this, I would."
Katy Perry, 37, just showed off her sculpted arms in a brand new topless Instagram photo. Strength training and celery juice are staples in her fitness routine.
Angela Simmons caught fans by surprise on Jan. 11 after sharing a new workout upload showing off her flexibility. In the Instagram post, the 34-year-old […]
The 911 call made by the sheriff’s deputy that shot and killed a Black man in North Carolina has been released. The city council has […]
The former Miss Universe had her wardrobe-shaming moment chronicled on Instagram.
Videos captured of an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad appear to show the embassy's defense system engaging incoming rockets.
The "Daily Show" correspondent returned to the scene of the insurrection — where he found the Florida lawmaker.
On a Zoom call with progressive activists, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said the forthcoming hearings by the select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol will "blow the roof off the House."
Although Navient denies the charges, the settlement ends probes by multiple states into the company's practices.
GREG COTE’S NFL WILD-CARD ROUND PLAYOFF PICKS
The former couple announced their separation after 16 years together.
Longtime World Wrestling Entertainment personality Gene Okerlund, known as 'Mean Gene,' has died at the age of 76, the WWE announced Wednesday.
Veteran actress Lisa Bonet and her husband, actor Jason Momoa, have announced that, after four years of marriage, they are splitting. The now-former Hollywood couple […]
The enormous smile in her mug shot would seem to suggest she's not too worried about the charge. Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Falling Asleep in Car Wren Graves
So while the Lakers may have had second thoughts about this pairing, in other words, he has not. "No," he said when asked if he had any regrets about the move. "Nah. I mean, not at all, because - like I told you - it's bigger than basketball for ...
Judge Robert Adrian said five months in prison was "plenty of punishment" for sexual assault.