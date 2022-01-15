Here’s why your cloth mask isn’t protecting you from Omicron

Best Life

Anyone who drives regularly knows how much of a pain parking can be. From unexpected tickets to never finding a spot when you need it most, it can be one of the most inconvenient parts of owning a vehicle. But the next time you're parking, police are warning that you should be on the lookout for one other thing that could cause you serious grief. Read on to see what you should report to authorities if you notice it while feeding the meter.RELATED: If You Get This Call from Police, Hang Up Immedi