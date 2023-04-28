Why a cloud of 'space junk' orbiting Earth endangers future flight, our world's technology

Associated Press

The world's oceans have suddenly spiked much hotter and well above record levels in the last few weeks, with scientists trying to figure out what it means and whether it forecasts a surge in atmospheric warming. From early March to this week, the global average ocean sea surface temperature jumped nearly two-tenths of a degree Celsius (0.36 degree Fahrenheit), according to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer, which climate scientists use and trust.