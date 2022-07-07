Here’s why CMPD didn’t intervene earlier in Wednesday’s high-speed chase

After Wednesday’s high-speed chase through Charlotte Wednesday, many Channel 9 viewers are wondering why it took so long to end and why CMPD didn’t intervene sooner.

The pursuit lasted more than two hours as the driver stole four different cars.

Since Wednesday, Channel 9 has learned the driver was a burglary suspect. He stole at least four cars -- including a white truck, a gold sedan and a black SUV. Channel 9 is asking Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for the man’s identity.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured the moments the driver crashed two different cars during his three-hour spree. Police said that’s when they started actively chasing the suspect.

Investigators said the first three vehicles were only considered stolen property, but when the suspect stole the last vehicle, police initially didn’t know if there was someone inside. If there was, that would have been considered a carjacking or even a kidnapping.

The chase came to an end finally when the suspect crashed for the second time.

Several people, including Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari, are asking why police didn’t try to put an end to it sooner.

“Maybe it wouldn’t have gone on as long as it had if we had a policy in place that was about more aggressive, take them down,” he said.

CMPD’s pursuit policy says officers won’t chase a suspect unless someone’s life is threatened, like in a shooting or kidnapping. Chief Johnny Jennings says CMPD just updated its pursuit policy in April. He said he stands by his officers and the way they handled Wednesday’s events.

“At this point, nothing stands out to me that says we need to change the pursuit policy,” he said.

Police said officers tried to use stop sticks but couldn’t predict the driver’s next move.

A lot of people also want to know why officers didn’t use a PIT maneuver. That’s when an officer nudges a suspect from behind, causing them to spin out.

Right now, CMPD is not allowed to use the technique -- only the highway patrol.

