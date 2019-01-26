Why You Should Like The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Coca-Cola:

0.18 = US$9.6b ÷ (US$87b – US$31b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Coca-Cola has an ROCE of 18%.

Is Coca-Cola’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Coca-Cola’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 8.6% average in the Beverage industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Coca-Cola sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Coca-Cola.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Coca-Cola’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Coca-Cola has total liabilities of US$31b and total assets of US$87b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 36% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Coca-Cola’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On Coca-Cola’s ROCE

Coca-Cola’s ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Coca-Cola. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

