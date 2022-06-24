Why Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Could Be Worth Watching

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a US$4.9b market cap stock, it seems odd Coca-Cola Consolidated is not more well-covered by analysts. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing given that there are less eyes on the stock to push it closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Coca-Cola Consolidated’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Coca-Cola Consolidated

Is Coca-Cola Consolidated still cheap?

Good news, investors! Coca-Cola Consolidated is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 21.29x is currently well-below the industry average of 29.11x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Coca-Cola Consolidated’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Coca-Cola Consolidated look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Coca-Cola Consolidated, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 7.7% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

Story continues

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since COKE is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on COKE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy COKE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola Consolidated and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Coca-Cola Consolidated, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.