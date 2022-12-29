Why Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Could Be Worth Watching

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£20.44 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£18.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Coca-Cola HBC's current trading price of UK£19.34 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Coca-Cola HBC’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Coca-Cola HBC Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 32%, trading at UK£19.34 compared to my intrinsic value of £14.67. This means that the opportunity to buy Coca-Cola HBC at a good price has disappeared! In addition to this, it seems like Coca-Cola HBC’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Coca-Cola HBC look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Coca-Cola HBC's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 62%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CCH’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CCH should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CCH for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CCH, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Coca-Cola HBC has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Coca-Cola HBC, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

