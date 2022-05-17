Why Coca-Cola Is a Top Income Name

Nathan Parsh
·7 min read

Companies that hold top brands are often able to see consistent results through all stages of the economic cycle. This is especially true of consumer staple companies, as their products can remain in demand even in a recession.

This strength and consistency can translate to dividend growth. Of the many companies with long track records of dividend growth, few can touch the Coca-Cola Companys (NYSE:KO) nearly six decades of raising distributions.


Of course, current investors should be more concerned with the companys ability to continue to pay and raise its dividend. This article will look at why I believe Coca-Colas dividend growth should continue for years to come.

Company background and results history

No other company sells more non-alcoholic beverages than Coca-Cola. The company has a portfolio of 500 brands and has operations in almost every country in the world. Coca-Colas reach is so large that its products are consumed an estimated 2 billion times per day. The company has a market leadership position that few peers can match.

Coca-Cola benefits from its incredibly strong brand recognition amongst consumers. The company has 20 brands that each produce annual revenue in excess of $1 billion. This includes the namesake Coca-Cola, but also other brands such as Diet Coke, Sprite, Minute Maid, Fanta, Powerade and Vitamin Water.

One headwind that Coca-Cola and the rest of the industry has faced is the changing of consumer tastes over the past decade or so. Consumers have become much more health conscious and have reduced their intake of products with added sugar and carbonation.

This has resulted in declines in the business as annual revenue has fallen from $48 billion in 2012 to $38.7 billion last year. Top-line results have declined 2.4% annually over this period.

There is some good news for Coca-Cola. Last years revenue total was it highest since 2016 and the five-year compound annual growth rate is just over 2%. Not exactly a high growth rate, but considerably better than the 10-year growth rate.

Bottom-line performance has been better. Net profit improved 1.3% annually over the last decade. Earnings per share grew at a slightly higher rate of 1.8%, thanks in part to a small reduction in the share count. Again, not an exciting set of figures, but not terrible considering the context. Recall that revenue fell by nearly $10 billion over the last decade, so the fact that both net profit and earnings per share even grew at all is a positive.

Coca-Cola has been able to realize net profit and earnings per share growth because of its ability to extract profit from revenue. Net profit margin improved an incredible 730 basis points from 2012 to 2021.

In an effort to overcome changing consumer tastes, Coca-Cola has placed a lot of emphasis on other areas of its business. This includes coffee, sports drinks, teas and water. These are areas where Coca-Cola already has a leading market share, but still has room to grow to reach a different set of customers than those that prefer carbonated beverages.

While long-term revenue growth is on a decline, the medium-term has seen a return to growth that was only interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Past this headwind, Coca-Colas results have returned to the trajectory they were on prior to the pandemic.

The first quarter of 2022 was excellent as revenue grew 16.4% to $10.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share of 64 cents compared favorably to 55 cents in the prior-year period. Organic sales were higher by 18%, nearly twice what analysts had anticipated. Coca-Colas two-year stacked revenue growth is nearly 22%. The most recent quarter showed that the companys products remain very much in demand.

Recession performance and dividend growth history

Coca-Cola has proven to be highly successful at remaining profitable during market downturns.

Listed below are the companys earnings per share totals before, during and after the Great Recession:

  • 2006 adjusted earnings per share: $1.19

  • 2007 adjusted earnings per share: $1.29 (8.4% increase)

  • 2008 adjusted earnings per share: $1.51 (17.1% increase)

  • 2009 adjusted earnings per share: $1.47 (2.6% decrease)

  • 2010 adjusted earnings per share: $1.75 (19% increase)


Coca-Cola initially saw solid growth during the period before adjusted earnings per share fell slightly in 2009. In total, the companys adjusted earnings per share grew almost 14% for the 2007 to 2009 time period. And this was without the benefit of share repurchases as the share count remained largely the same during the period.

The company produced a new high for adjusted earnings per share the very next year and has largely seen slow and steady growth ever since.

The only significant decline was during 2020, when social distancing restrictions and closures of restaurants and sporting arenas kept a lid on results. Revenue, adjusted earnings per share and net profit fell 11.4%, 7.6% and 7.3%, respectively, in 2020. The company returned to growth in each area in 2021, speaking to the strength of Coca-Colas brands. Strength in challenging times is why Coca-Cola has increased its dividend for 59 consecutive years.

The companys dividend has a CAGR of 5.7% over the last decade, but that pace has slowed to 3.2% since 2017. The trend has been that shareholders have seen a one cent per quarter raise over the last five years.

Shares of Coca-Cola yield 2.7%, which is below the 10-year average yield of 3.1%, but more than a full percentage point above the average yield of 1.6% for the S&P 500 Index.

Dividend payout ratios and the impact of debt

Coca-Colas growth streak is very long, but the companys ability to continue to increase its dividend will depend on a number of factors, including dividend payout ratios.

Coca-Cola distributed dividends of $1.68 last year while generating adjusted earnings per share of $2.32 for a payout ratio of 72%. Shareholders should see $1.76 of dividends per share in 2022. Analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance project that the company will earn $2.47, leading to an expected payout ratio of 71% for the year. These ratios are on the high side, but below the 10-year average of 80%.

Lets also consider free cash flow. Coca-Cola has distributed $7.35 of dividends over the last four quarters while generating $10.2 billion of free cash flow for a payout ratio of 72%. This, again, is on the high side, but below the average free cash flow payout ratio of 80% since 2018.

Debt obligations should also be considered when evaluating a company. Coca-Cola had interest expense of $1.34 billion over the last year and total debt of $41.7 billion at the end of the first-quarter, giving the company a weighted average interest rate of 3.2%.

The image included below shows where Coca-Colas weighted average interest rate would need to reach before free cash flow wasnt enough to cover dividend distributions.

Why Coca-Cola Is a Top Income Name
Why Coca-Cola Is a Top Income Name

Source: Authors calculations

The weighted average interest rate would need to extend above 10.1% before dividends werent paid for by free cash flow.

Final thoughts

Coca-Cola has a long and storied history due to its enviable portfolio of leading brands. Changing consumer tastes has impacted the company, but top-line growth has returned over the last five years. Recent results have been strong as well.

The companys dividend growth streak is approaching 60 years. The payout ratios are elevated, but lower than the averages. Debt is also manageable and unlikely to encumber future dividend increases.

A strong business model and the likelihood of future dividend growth suggest that Coca-Cola could be a solid option for investors looking for income from the consumer staple sector.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook says levels of harmful content taken down remain ‘consistent’

    Meta has published its latest community standards enforcement report detailing actioned content from across Facebook and Instagram.

  • Four Who Helped Catch Subway Attack Suspect Now Need Help Themselves

    NEW YORK — After New York’s worst subway attack in decades, a Mexican woman who had been on the ill-fated train gave police her cellphone to retrieve videos of the chaos. She was living in the country illegally. The next day, the suspect, Frank James, walked by three men upgrading surveillance cameras at a hardware store in the East Village in Manhattan. They flagged down police officers. They were a Mexican immigrant living in the country illegally, a Lebanese student, and an American-born Syri

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Evidence of Nosedive Suggests Boeing Not at Fault in China Eastern Crash

    The Wall Street Journal reports that the crash of China Eastern flight 5375 was likely due to an intentional nosedive.

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Love Passive Income? Here's What Investing $10,000 in This REIT Could Make for You Each Month

    Passive income is a wonderful thing: The money comes in while you do nothing but own the stock. In this case, that means shares of a stock that pays you in dividends. As a REIT, it's obliged to return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, and Agree Realty does that monthly, which can make it even more agreeable to income investors.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The stock market is highly volatile now. Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of surgery, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is already dominating the space. Biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and internet retail company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) also have remarkable growth prospects that could bring in some exciting long-term returns.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Goldman Sachs lowers its S&P 500 price target for the 3rd time this year and says a recession would cause the stock market to fall another 11%

    If the economy avoids a recession, there is still a downside scenario where surging interest rates take a bite out of valuations, Goldman said.

  • Swiss Investment Firm Acquires 3,500+ U.S. Single-Family Homes For $1 Billion

    The Swiss-based private equity firm Partners Group announced yesterday that it has acquired a $1 billion portfolio of single-family rental homes located across 17 states in the Sunbelt region. The portfolio comprises 2,528 recently constructed single-family rentals and over 1,000 homes currently under construction. The majority of the properties are located in Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. The announcement was made shortly after The White House announced President Biden’s plan to ease th

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks with over 10% yield. If you want to look at more high-yield undervalued stocks, click 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. The prospects for global dividend growth brightened in 2021, and experts projected dividend payments for the year to reach $1.4 trillion. In 2022, […]

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq-100 stock market index, which represents the technology sector, has officially entered a bear market. Three Motley Fool contributors think Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) are oversold, and represent great long-term value at their current prices. Here's why investors might regret missing this chance to buy when they look back a few years from now.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The largest crypt

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Let You Sleep Well at Night

    In this sense, bear markets can provide a stress test on companies. Over the past four years, we've seen three bear markets: the fall 2018 U.S.-China trade war-induced sell-off, the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, and the bear market we're currently in. Through it all, share prices of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW), Linde (NYSE: LIN), and Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) have held up incredibly well, with all companies continuing to put up impressive results.