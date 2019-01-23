Why Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Could Be Your Next Investment

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Codan Limited (ASX:CDA), it is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a a great history of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Codan here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record and pays a dividend

CDA has a strong track record of performance. In the previous year, CDA delivered an impressive double-digit return of 22% Unsurprisingly, CDA surpassed the Electronic industry return of 17%, which gives us more confidence of the company’s capacity to drive earnings going forward. CDA’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that CDA has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. CDA currently has no debt on its balance sheet. It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. CDA has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

ASX:CDA Income Statement Export January 23rd 19 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, CDA is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 4.3%.

ASX:CDA Historical Dividend Yield January 23rd 19 More

Next Steps:

For Codan, I’ve put together three relevant factors you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CDA’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CDA’s outlook. Valuation: What is CDA worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CDA is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of CDA? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



