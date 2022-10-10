Here’s Why Cohen & Steers (CNS) Stock Declined in the Second Quarter

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Economic slowdown, inflation, ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and Federal Reserve actions provided uncertainty in the market. Investors reacted negatively to these issues; thus, the equity market declined considerably in the second quarter. The small-cap funds represented by the Russell 2000 Growth Index declined significantly in the quarter. Investing in small-cap companies involves more risk compared to other investments. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers discussed stocks like Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Based in New York, Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) is an asset management holding company. On October 6, 2022, Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) stock closed at $63.68 per share. One-month return of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was -14.70% and its shares lost 26.26% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has a market capitalization of $3.101 billion.

Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers specifically said about Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) manages real estate investments for investors. The stock traded down in the quarter despite reporting good quarterly results and gathering additional assets. The broader universe of investment management firms was weak in the quarter as global stock markets declined."

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 11 hedge fund portfolios held Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) at the end of the second quarter which was 14 in the previous quarter.

