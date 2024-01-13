Why is it colder in Denver than it is in the mountains? Cold air damming, explained
How can it possibly be warmer at high-altitude than it is in town? The meteorological explanation for this is a phenomenon called cold air damming.
How can it possibly be warmer at high-altitude than it is in town? The meteorological explanation for this is a phenomenon called cold air damming.
You can attend Saturday's Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game for just $50, but be prepared for brutally cold conditions.
Believe it or not, now is a great time to buy Segway's fun around-town ride. Prepare for summer and save a huge $270 on the F25 electric scooter right now.
At CES 2024, ASUS showed off a new pair of glasses called the AirVision M1 that could be an even more travel-friendly alternative to a portable monitor.
NASA and Lockheed Martin have finally taken the wraps off of the X-59, a "quiet supersonic" aircraft that may shape the future of both military and civilian air travel. The X-59 has been under development at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works for years, following a $248 million grant from NASA in 2018. Until now the aircraft has only been seen in various stages of disassembly in the hangar; today marks the first time it's been out on the tarmac in public view, and of course they made quite a to-do over at Lockheed's Palmdale facility.
'I get lots of compliments when I wear this,' wrote one fan. 'It’s warm but not bulky, comfortable and flattering.'
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are popular and won't stay in stock forever.
Delta Air Lines looks to reach cruising altitude following the travel industry’s post-pandemic ascension — even after pilot contract negotiations and a calculated capacity restoration effort.
The Environmental Protection Agency has scrapped a plan to phase out mammal testing for studying chemical toxicity.
BlackRock's purchase of Global Infrastructure Partners hinges on a belief in the importance of infrastructure as a key asset for investors in the coming years.
The Australian cartoon is back with new episodes — minus a scene that was reedited after outcry last year.
Following a cryptic tease during CES 2024, Ayaneo has revealed its Next Lite gaming handheld and it's a confusing product, to say the least.
Discord has become a mainstay for many online communities in recent years, but its relative success hasn't shielded the platform from the financial woes plaguing the tech industry. Like other companies making sweeping cuts to their workforces this week, Discord is laying off 17% of its staff, or about 170 people. In an internal memo obtained by the Verge, Discord CEO Jason Citron blamed over-hiring — echoing explanations that other tech CEOs have offered for recent layoffs.
The 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging thanks to a heat exchanger, and feature upgrades like a better charging screen and power liftgate.
Memphis-based Dextrous Robotics is calling it a day. The news, noted by the Robot Report, was confirmed by the warehouse robotics firm’s CEO, Evan Drumwright, on LinkedIn. Last year, Dextrous made headlines for its novel approach to truck unloading.
Engadget's Richard Lai tries on the Xreal Air 2 Ultra AR glasses at CES 2024.
The average rate for 30-year fixed mortgage loans rose to 6.66% from 6.62% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.
Twenty years after the "Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica" star questioned whether she was eating tuna or chicken — a breakout moment that catapulted her to pop culture stardom — she revisits the topic for a new ad campaign. Though, she's really been joking about it all along.
Wednesday evening was a key moment on the 2024 presidential campaign trail as the three leading GOP contenders made a final pitch just days before Republicans begin to pick their nominee.
Credential stuffing has become so prevalent, that you’ve likely already fallen victim.
Civil liberties advocates have long argued that "geofence" search warrants are unconstitutional for their ability to ensnare entirely innocent people who were nearby at the time a crime was committed. Attorneys at the ACLU of Northern California found what they called an "alarming error" in a geofence warrant application that "resulted in a warrant stretching nearly two miles across San Francisco." The error, likely caused by a typo, allowed the requesting law enforcement agency to capture information on anyone who entered the stretch of San Francisco erroneously marked on the search warrant.