Why is it colder in Denver than it is in the mountains? Cold air damming, explained

TechCrunch

NASA and Lockheed Martin have finally taken the wraps off of the X-59, a "quiet supersonic" aircraft that may shape the future of both military and civilian air travel. The X-59 has been under development at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works for years, following a $248 million grant from NASA in 2018. Until now the aircraft has only been seen in various stages of disassembly in the hangar; today marks the first time it's been out on the tarmac in public view, and of course they made quite a to-do over at Lockheed's Palmdale facility.