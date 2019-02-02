Why Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. CL is a highly-regarded dividend-paying company with a an impressive track record of delivering benchmark-beating performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Colgate-Palmolive here.

Established dividend payer with proven track record

CL delivered a bottom-line expansion of 19% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did CL outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Household Products industry expansion, which generated a 17% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see!

NYSE:CL Income Statement Export February 2nd 19 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that CL is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 2.6%. CL has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

NYSE:CL Historical Dividend Yield February 2nd 19 More

Next Steps:

For Colgate-Palmolive, I’ve compiled three key aspects you should further research:

