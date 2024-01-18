Why Collierville wants to become a more musical town and how it's making that happen

Some of the top musical talent in the Volunteer State is set to take the stage in Collierville.

The town was selected to host a qualifying round for the sixth annual Tennessee Songwriters Week 2024 Showcase. Almost 50 venues around Tennessee will host a qualifying round, with Collierville’s qualifying round slated to take place at noon Jan. 25 at the Depot Visitors Center, 125 N. Rowlett St. This is the first time Collierville has participated in the showcase event that started in 2019.

Collierville’s Cultural Arts Coordinator Victoria McDaniel said a state statute was passed in 2019 to designate the last full week of February each year, typically a slow time for travel, as Tennessee Songwriters Week. McDaniel said the goal is to support music venues, support songwriters with live performances, drive visitation and inspire travelers to experience the state’s music stories, history, attractions and venues.

Collierville’s Cultural Arts Coordinator Victoria McDaniel is working to bring more live music to Collierville.

Collierville looking to shine on stage

McDaniel told The Commercial Appeal that the town successfully applied in September to be a part of the qualifying round of the state’s 2024 Songwriters Week. She said being one of the venues to host this showcase event is important for the Collierville community and the town’s connections to its neighbors.

“It not only brings a vibrant celebration of music to our town, but also showcases our commitment to supporting local talent,” McDaniel said. “This event provides a platform for songwriters to shine, contributing to the cultural richness of Collierville and fostering a sense of community pride. Additionally, hosting such a prestigious event enhances our town’s reputation as a hub for artistic expression, attracting visitors, and further solidifying our position in the cultural art that has firmly placed Tennessee on the map.”

Collierville will host a qualifying round for the Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcase at noon Jan. 25 at the Depot Visitors Center.

McDaniel said Collierville’s inaugural qualifying round at the Depot Visitors Center will feature 15 artists. Artists have to be 18 and older and perform an original song they have written. The two winners from that event will advance to the Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis for the subsequent showcase event on Feb. 18.

Leading the arts in Collierville

Before joining the Town of Collierville in July 2023, McDaniel was employed at Stakt, an advertising agency on the Collierville Town Square. At Stakt, McDaniel actively contributed to the promotion of the brand, and she also played a pivotal role in selling advertising and supporting Stakt’s podcasts. Notably, McDaniel said she was involved in the agency’s podcast called Sessions, which was dedicated to showcasing musicians. In addition to her work at Stakt, McDaniel volunteered as a member of the Collierville Tourism Board.

“Through this experience, I gained invaluable insight into various aspects of the community,” she said. “During my board tenure, I became aware of an exciting opportunity for the role cultural arts coordinator, which further fueled my passion for community engagement and cultural development with the town.”

Building the musical vibe in Collierville

McDaniel said people like John Duncan, Collierville’s economic development director, brainstormed several years ago on how to bring more live music to Collierville. The Memphis suburb added musical components into its Christmas in Collierville lineup in 2023 that included a Christmas concert at the Harrell Theater. It also has continued the Music in the Gazebo series in Town Square Park, which has been going on for several years.

In addition to the Tennessee Songwriters Week event, Collierville anticipates bringing even more musical entertainment to town this year.

“We are in the planning stages for spring and summer 2024, so stay tuned for more live music coming to Collierville," McDaniel said.

Corey Davis is the Collierville and Germantown reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Corey.Davis@commercialappeal.com or 901-293-1610.

Tennessee Songwriters Week 2024

Jan. 21-Feb. 3: Qualifying rounds across the state, including Jan. 25 in Collierville

Feb. 18: Showcase at Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis

Feb. 19: Showcase at The Bijou in Knoxville

Feb. 20: Showcase at Songbirds Foundation in Chattanooga

Feb. 21: Showcase at Ole Red in Gatlinburg

Feb. 22: Showcase at The Down Home in Johnson City

Feb. 23: Showcase at The Temple Theatre in Portland

Feb. 24: Showcase at Franklin Theatre in Franklin

March 24: Finals, a private event at The Bluebird Café in Nashville

For more information about Tennessee Songwriters Week, visit colliervilletn.gov/visitors/explore-collierville/events/tennessee-songwriters-week.

