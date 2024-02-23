Why Colorado Republicans chose Pueblo to host their state assembly in April

Thousands of Republicans from around Colorado will travel to Pueblo in April for the state party assembly, but Pueblo wasn’t chosen randomly.

The Steel City was selected in part because of how well Republican candidates performed in recent elections. Municipal and school board contests are nonpartisan by nature, but a majority of GOP-affiliated or conservative candidates won in Pueblo's most recent municipal and school board contests.

Here’s why Pueblo is going to be hosting the major party event that happens once every two years.

Why Pueblo is hosting the assembly

“One of the reasons we thought Pueblo was a good place to ultimately choose was because we felt that there was a lot of potential for Republican gains,” Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams told the Chieftain.

Williams said that Pueblo Republicans put in a lot of work to achieve the results from the municipal election and previous election results show how Republicans can succeed in Pueblo — for example, former President Donald Trump won the county in 2016.

“We felt that there's something special about Pueblo and wanted to make the case that Republicans are primed for gains — and Pueblo is going to help lead the way,” Williams said.

As many as 7,000 people are expected in Pueblo during the first weekend of April, Williams said.

What is on the schedule

The GOP extravaganza will span April 5-6. Events will be at the state fairgrounds and the convention center downtown.

On Friday, April 5, delegates from Colorado’s eight congressional districts will meet. Candidates can directly qualify for June primary ballots if they receive support from at least 30% of the delegates, or they can collect petition signatures.

Also on Friday, delegates from Colorado House districts that span multiple counties will convene. In Pueblo, House District 46 is encompassed within county boundaries, but districts 47, 60 and 62 include parts of Pueblo County and other jurisdictions.

The state party assembly will take place the following day. That includes selecting delegates to represent Colorado at the Republican National Convention in July.

What others can learn from Pueblo

Michelle Gray, the chair of the Pueblo County Republican Party, said other county parties have reached out to the Pueblo GOP to ask them about how they succeeded in the recent elections.

Gray said that local politics is important to follow and sometimes national news can “distract” from what’s happening in the surrounding community.

“I believe that local politics is where our energy needs to be at because that's what happens in our own backyard. And if we pay attention to what's going on locally, that will trickle up nationally,” Gray said.

What Colorado Democrats have planned

The statewide assembly for Colorado Democrats will be held remotely in April for the third time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib told Colorado Politics that the remote event will make it more accessible to people who live in rural areas, people with disabilities and younger Democrats.

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com. Please support local news at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: The Colorado GOP assembly will be in Pueblo this year. Here's why