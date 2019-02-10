Why COLTENE Holding AG’s (VTX:CLTN) CEO Pay Matters To You

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

In 2012 Martin Schaufelberger was appointed CEO of COLTENE Holding AG (VTX:CLTN). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Martin Schaufelberger’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that COLTENE Holding AG is worth CHF643m, and total annual CEO compensation is CHF895k. (This figure is for the year to 2016). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CHF370k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CHF400m to CHF1.6b. The median total CEO compensation was CHF1.0m.

So Martin Schaufelberger receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at COLTENE Holding, below.

Is COLTENE Holding AG Growing?

On average over the last three years, COLTENE Holding AG has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 13% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 7.7% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has COLTENE Holding AG Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with COLTENE Holding AG for providing a total return of 72% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Martin Schaufelberger is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at COLTENE Holding.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

