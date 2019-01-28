Why Comet Holding AG (VTX:COTN) Could Be Worth Watching

Comet Holding AG (VTX:COTN), which is in the electronic business, and is based in Switzerland, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SWX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Comet Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Comet Holding worth?

According to my valuation model, Comet Holding seems to be fairly priced at around 0.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Comet Holding today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth CHF91.6, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Comet Holding’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Comet Holding generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Comet Holding’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? COTN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on COTN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Comet Holding. You can find everything you need to know about Comet Holding in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Comet Holding, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

