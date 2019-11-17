Why We Like Compagnie des Alpes SA’s (EPA:CDA) 7.4% Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll look at Compagnie des Alpes SA (EPA:CDA) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Compagnie des Alpes:

0.074 = €96m ÷ (€1.9b - €570m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Compagnie des Alpes has an ROCE of 7.4%.

Is Compagnie des Alpes's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Compagnie des Alpes's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 6.1% average in the Hospitality industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Aside from the industry comparison, Compagnie des Alpes's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Compagnie des Alpes's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Compagnie des Alpes has total liabilities of €570m and total assets of €1.9b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 30% of its total assets. Compagnie des Alpes's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On Compagnie des Alpes's ROCE

Unfortunately, its ROCE is still uninspiring, and there are potentially more attractive prospects out there. But note: make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across.