Why Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR), there's is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with an impressive track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Compagnie Financière Richemont here.

Proven track record with adequate balance sheet and pays a dividend

CFR delivered a triple-digit bottom-line expansion over the past couple of years, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did CFR outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Luxury industry expansion, which generated a 14% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. CFR is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that CFR has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. CFR seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.29x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

SWX:CFR Income Statement, July 24th 2019 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that CFR is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 2.3%. CFR has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

SWX:CFR Historical Dividend Yield, July 24th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Compagnie Financière Richemont, there are three relevant factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CFR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CFR’s outlook. Valuation: What is CFR worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CFR is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of CFR? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.