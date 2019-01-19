Why You Should Like Compass Group PLC’s (LON:CPG) ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Compass Group:

0.23 = UK£1.6b ÷ (UK£13b – UK£5.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Compass Group has an ROCE of 23%.

Does Compass Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Compass Group’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 8.6% average in the Hospitality industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Compass Group’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.





It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Compass Group’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Compass Group has total liabilities of UK£5.6b and total assets of UK£13b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 44% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Compass Group’s ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Compass Group’s ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research. You might be able to find a better buy than Compass Group. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).