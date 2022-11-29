Here’s Why Compass Minerals International (CMP) Outperformed in Q3

Soumya Eswaran
·3 min read

Investment management company Cove Street Capital recently released its “Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -5.15% compared to -2.19% for the Russell 2000 Index and -4.61% for the Russell 2000 Value Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Cove Street Capital highlighted stocks like Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in its third-quarter investor letter. Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) is an essential minerals producer and distributor. On November 25, 2022, Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) stock closed at $42.44 per share. One-month return of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was 7.33% and its shares lost 15.29% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion.

Cove Street Capital made the following comment about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Our largest contributor in the quarter was Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) which continues to be either our best or worst performer any numbers of quarters in a row, for reasons that have little to do with long-term value drivers. The key variable here is the successful repricing on annual municipal contracts for road de-icing salt, the results of which will show up in the first half of 2023 snow season. That movement accounts for most of our now $65-ish value on the dilution from the sale of 17% of company shares to a Koch energy unit, which is funding and assisting in the development of the company’s Lithium asset on the Great Salt Lake. Having done an immense amount of work in the space, we have concluded that Compass’s asset is the “tallest height-challenged North America Lithium project,” albeit that bar is very low. Again, we also own the potential of something positive happening here, given the incredibly large gap between “we want electric cars” and “where the heck are we going to get the Lithium for the batteries. That’s particularly the case if China and South American supply proves a challenge in cost and availability."

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 20 hedge fund portfolios held Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) at the end of the third quarter, which was 17 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in another article and shared the best fertilizer stocks to buy according to hedge funds. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Snap is ordering employees back to the office 4 days a week. CEO Evan Spiegel wants workers to sacrifice ‘individual convenience’ for ‘collective success’ in a policy called ‘default together’

    “We’ve forgotten what we’ve lost—and what we could gain—by spending more time together,” wrote CEO Evan Spiegel.

  • Jim Cramer Says Dow Jones Likely to Continue Outperforming; Here Are 3 Dow Stocks That Analysts Like

    Of the 3 major indexes, the Dow Jones has suffered the least in 2022’s bear, showing year-to-date losses of 7% against the S&P 500’s 17% drop and the NASDAQ’s far more extreme 29% decline. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes that a big part of the blue-chip index’s better display is down to it being crammed with more established old school names, and ones that are profitable, compared to the S&P’s more mixed affair and the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which is home to m

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Generac Catches Another Downgrade. This Time Ford’s Electric F-150 Is to Blame.

    Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky downgraded shares of Generac to Sell from Hold. Her price target goes to $85 a share from $95.

  • Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

    There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    This year, some of the most talked-about companies completed stock splits. These operations offer existing shareholders more shares -- but the value of their investment and the market value of the company remain the same.

  • ‘A paid hack’: Nouriel Roubini just tore into Kevin O'Leary for his ties to bankrupt FTX, hopes CNBC will 'get rid of him' — but Mr. Wonderful still loves these low-risk stocks for income

    Cash flow remains king.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Oftentimes, investing in early-stage biotech companies can mean seeing a few of your picks lose 95% or even 100% of their value. Drug development is highly risky since it involves creating something new. Let's take a peek at two biotechs that make their money by solving the problems of other biopharma companies.

  • My Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy for 2023, and It Is Not TSMC

    Famed investor Warren Buffett brought Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) into the spotlight this month after the Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway holding company revealed it bought a $4.1 billion stake in the foundry giant. It won't be surprising to see the stock maintain this terrific momentum in 2023 and beyond because management's long-term growth projections, presented at the company's latest investor day, point toward healthy demand for ASML's offerings. ASML expects annual revenue to range between 30 billion euros and 40 billion euros in 2025.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

    These growth stocks currently trade near 52-week lows, but Wall Street analysts see that as a buying opportunity.

  • 'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase

    "It's a very bad business right now," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said of Coinbase, pointing to its declining revenues and continued losses.

  • Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years

    With that in mind, investors should consider adding Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) to their portfolios. Banks rely heavily on FICO scores when making lending decisions, but those three-digit credit scores are based on a relatively limited number of variables. Its lending platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to measure more than 1,500 data points per borrower -- about 100-fold more than traditional credit models -- to help lenders quantify risk more precisely.

  • India’s Free-Market Oasis Aims to Take On Singapore and Dubai

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- India’s newest financial hub is rising from scrubland near the banks of the Sabarmati River once dominated by marsh birds and grazing buffalo.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapIn the state of Gujarat, just a few glass-fronted towers greet th

  • 2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

    Despite a once-in-a-century pandemic standing in the way, investors enjoyed three straight years of strong stock market returns in 2019, 2020, and 2021. But 2022 has been an entirely different story; the economic winds have shifted, and companies are grappling with high inflation and rising interest rates.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke