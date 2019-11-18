Why Computime Group Limited’s (HKG:320) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we are going to look at Computime Group Limited (HKG:320) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Computime Group:

0.02 = HK$27m ÷ (HK$2.2b - HK$903m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Computime Group has an ROCE of 2.0%.

Does Computime Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Computime Group's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.9% average reported by the Electronic industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Computime Group stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

We can see that, Computime Group currently has an ROCE of 2.0%, less than the 11% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Computime Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:320 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 18th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Computime Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Computime Group's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Computime Group has total assets of HK$2.2b and current liabilities of HK$903m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 41% of its total assets. Computime Group has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.