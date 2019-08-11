Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

I've been keeping an eye on Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe CAG has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a well-regarded dividend payer that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Conagra Brands here.

Undervalued average dividend payer

CAG's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of CAG's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, CAG's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that CAG's price is currently discounted.

NYSE:CAG Intrinsic value, August 11th 2019 More

CAG is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

NYSE:CAG Historical Dividend Yield, August 11th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Conagra Brands, I've compiled three important aspects you should look at:

