Here’s Why You Should Consider Acquiring Holley (HLLY) Shares

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Wasatch Core Growth Fund mentioned Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1903, Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) is a Bowling Green, Kentucky-based automotive performance company with a $1.1 billion market capitalization. Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) delivered a -22.09% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -0.59%. The stock closed at $10.12 per share on June 17, 2022.

Here is what Wasatch Core Growth Fund has to say about Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Another contributor was Holley, Inc., which designs, manufactures and sells high- performance automotive parts for car and truck enthusiasts. The company’s loyal customer base, healthy margins and specialized product offerings have enabled it to pass along higher costs and better withstand the impacts of inflation— especially compared to other businesses that lack the same pricing power. Investors reacted positively to Holley’s most recent round of acquisitions, which are expected to help unlock new and large markets of strategic importance to the company. Holley’s latest earnings report confirmed its organic growth profile, further underpinning confidence in the company’s future prospects. Holley is a former special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and there have been general concerns over SPACs because they usually issue warrants (options to purchase stock at a fixed price) that can dilute shareholder ownership down the road. For our part, we factor potential dilution into our analysis whenever we invest in a former SPAC. Regarding Holley specifically, last year we maintained our positive outlook for the company and we were rewarded in the first quarter of 2022."

